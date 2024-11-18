Dell Technologies announces Dell AI factory advancements

Dell Technologies (DELL) continues to make enterprise AI adoption easier with the Dell AI Factory, expanding the world’s broadest AI solutions portfolio. Powerful new infrastructure, solutions and services accelerate, simplify and streamline AI workloads and data management. “Getting AI up and running across a company can be a real challenge,” said Arthur Lewis, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. “We’re making it easier for our customers with new AI infrastructure, solutions and services that simplify AI deployments, paving the way for smarter, faster ways to work and a more adaptable future.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DELL:
- Dell Technologies price target raised to $160 from $140 at Wells Fargo
- Why Super Micro Computer’s (SMCI) Delisting Risk Just Shot Up
- Dell Stock (NYSE:DELL) Rises after Morgan Stanley Boosts Price Target
- Dell Technologies price target raised to $154 from $136 at Morgan Stanley
- Is Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) a Buyable Growth Stock?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.