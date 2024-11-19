Dell expands AI Factory with solutions, services in collaboration with Microsoft

Dell Technologies (DELL) announces that it introduced “AI innovations that help Dell and Microsoft (MSFT) customers simplify AI adoption, speed deployment and power demanding workloads in multicloud environments. Data protection, cyber resiliency and security advancements help joint customers strengthen their cybersecurity posture.” “Organizations modernizing their IT strategies to support emerging workloads, like AI, need solutions that help them innovate faster, control costs and protect data across multicloud environments. Our storage software, data protection and services advancements help customers in Microsoft environments accelerate their transformation efforts quickly and securely,” said Arthur Lewis, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. Dell-managed Dell APEX File Storage for Microsoft Azure will be available in public preview beginning in the first half of 2025, while accelerator services for Copilot+ PCs, services for Microsoft Copilot Studio, services for Microsoft Azure AI Studio and implementation services for Microsoft Azure AI Service are available now, Dell noted.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DELL:
- AMD and IBM Stocks Climb on AI Partnership to Boost Performance
- Dell Stock (NYSE:DELL) Rallies after Analysts Raise Price Targets
- Penguin Solutions enters collaboration with Dell Technologies
- Dell Technologies announces Dell AI factory advancements
- Dell Technologies price target raised to $160 from $140 at Wells Fargo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.