News & Insights

Stocks

Dell expands AI Factory with solutions, services in collaboration with Microsoft

November 19, 2024 — 01:40 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Dell Technologies (DELL) announces that it introduced “AI innovations that help Dell and Microsoft (MSFT) customers simplify AI adoption, speed deployment and power demanding workloads in multicloud environments. Data protection, cyber resiliency and security advancements help joint customers strengthen their cybersecurity posture.” “Organizations modernizing their IT strategies to support emerging workloads, like AI, need solutions that help them innovate faster, control costs and protect data across multicloud environments. Our storage software, data protection and services advancements help customers in Microsoft environments accelerate their transformation efforts quickly and securely,” said Arthur Lewis, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. Dell-managed Dell APEX File Storage for Microsoft Azure will be available in public preview beginning in the first half of 2025, while accelerator services for Copilot+ PCs, services for Microsoft Copilot Studio, services for Microsoft Azure AI Studio and implementation services for Microsoft Azure AI Service are available now, Dell noted.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DELL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DELL
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.