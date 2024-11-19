Dell expands AI Factory with solutions, services in collaboration with Microsoft

Dell Technologies (DELL) announces that it introduced “AI innovations that help Dell and Microsoft (MSFT) customers simplify AI adoption, speed deployment and power demanding workloads in multicloud environments. Data protection, cyber resiliency and security advancements help joint customers strengthen their cybersecurity posture.” “Organizations modernizing their IT strategies to support emerging workloads, like AI, need solutions that help them innovate faster, control costs and protect data across multicloud environments. Our storage software, data protection and services advancements help customers in Microsoft environments accelerate their transformation efforts quickly and securely,” said Arthur Lewis, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. Dell-managed Dell APEX File Storage for Microsoft Azure will be available in public preview beginning in the first half of 2025, while accelerator services for Copilot+ PCs, services for Microsoft Copilot Studio, services for Microsoft Azure AI Studio and implementation services for Microsoft Azure AI Service are available now, Dell noted.

