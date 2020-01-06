Dell (DELL) Expands Offerings With New Products & Software

Dell Technologies DELL recently unveiled its new range of PCs, displays and software featuring 5G, AI and innovative designs.



The company announced Latitude 9510, which will have 5G ready design, powerful audio features and a battery life target of up to 30 hours. It will be launched with the latest Intel INTC 10th Gen Core i7 processors and will feature a machined-aluminum finish with diamond cut edges. The product will be available globally from Mar 26, starting at $1,799.



Latitude 9510 is expected to lead the commercial PC industry with the first built-in and automated AI-based optimization technology called Dell Optimizer. The new software helps reduce lags and delays with the use of AI and machine learning.



Notably, it will launch frequently used applications faster and improve overall performance with Intel Adaptix Technology, improve battery life utilization and enable faster log-in and enhanced security with Dell's PC proximity sensor, enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology and Windows Hello.



Dell Introduces XPS, Software and Monitors



The company also introduced XPS 13 with the first ever, virtually borderless InfinityEdge display. XPS 13 will offer 10th Gen Intel Core Processors and a longer batter life. It will be available in the United States, Canada, Sweden, UK, Germany and France from Jan 7 and globally in February, starting at $999.99. The Developer Edition will be available in the United States, Canada and select European countries in February, starting at $1,199.99.



Moreover, the company launched the Dell Cinema Guide, an app for searching streaming entertainment across more than 200 streaming services. It also introduced an update for Dell Mobile Connect, bringing the app’s screen mirroring capabilities to Apple AAPL iPhone users. The app will be available for download from Microsoft MSFT Store and come pre-installed on all Dell systems this spring.



Dell also introduced a range of monitors, namely the Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor, the UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor, the UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor and Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor, which features AMD Radeon FreeSync technology and is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible.



The UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor and UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor will be available from Jan 30 and priced at $1049.99 and $709.99, respectively. The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor will be available globally from Mar 11, starting at $499.99. Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor will be available globally from Apr 10 and its pricing declared near availability date

New Offerings to Strengthen Portfolio

Notably, shares of Dell returned 9.2% in the past year, underperforming the industry’s rally of 25.9%. These new offerings are likely to aid Dell shares make a rebound in 2020.

The new offerings are also expected to strengthen Dell’s premium Latitude, XPS and displays portfolios and give it an edge in the highly competitive PC market, which is currently dominated by the likes of Lenovo and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.



Per Statista data, as of third-quarter 2019, Lenovo and HP had a market share of 24.7% and 22.4%, respectively, with Dell at the third place with a market share of 16.6%.



Dell’s market share increased after winning several commercial contracts for its desktops and workstations.



Notably, in third-quarter fiscal 2020, the company witnessed double-digit growth in the number of commercial units sold, with commercial revenues growing 9% year over year to $8.3 billion.



Further, Dell partnered with Alphabet’s Google division in 2019 to launch Chromebook models. This has allowed it to gain a foothold in the low-end PC market.



