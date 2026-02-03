Is Delivery Volume Growth Showing Strong Adoption for Serve Robotics?

Serve Robotics Inc. SERV is seeing rising delivery activity as autonomous sidewalk delivery gains wider acceptance across urban markets. Growing usage reflects increasing comfort among restaurants, delivery platforms and consumers with robot-based fulfillment. As cities push for cleaner and more efficient last-mile solutions, higher delivery throughput is becoming a key indicator of whether adoption is moving beyond early testing and toward regular use.



In the third quarter of 2025, delivery performance showed clear momentum. Delivery reliability stayed near 100%, even as delivery volume rose 66% within the quarter. The ability to scale activity while maintaining service consistency supports the view that autonomous delivery has been functioning reliably in live environments. Safety performance also remained intact, reinforcing confidence as operations expand.



Restaurant participation increased alongside higher delivery volumes. In the third quarter of 2025, the company delivered to more than 3,600 restaurants. This marked a 45% sequential increase and a more than ninefold rise from the prior-year period. A broader restaurant base helped drive repeat orders and higher delivery frequency across active markets, pointing to stronger platform engagement.



Fleet expansion also played a role in supporting higher volumes. In the third quarter of 2025, a larger number of deployed robots allowed the company to serve more neighborhoods without compromising reliability. Improved utilization across the fleet enabled more deliveries to be completed per day, reinforcing the link between robot availability and order growth.



Broader industry conditions remain supportive. On-demand food delivery continues to be a routine consumer behavior, while cities favor smaller electric delivery options to reduce congestion and emissions. Against this backdrop, rising delivery volumes suggest Serve Robotics is seeing growing acceptance. While sustained demand will remain the key test, current trends indicate adoption is strengthening as deployment expands.

SERV’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Serve Robotics have declined 11.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 9.6% fall. In the same time frame, shares of other industry players like Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS and BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI have declined 5.7% and 16.6%, respectively, while Vertiv Holdings Co VRT has gained 5.1%.

SERV stock is currently trading at a premium. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 28.37, well above the industry average of 14.72. Then again, other industry players, such as Vertiv, BigBear.ai and Leidos have P/S ratios of 5.79, 12.07 and 1.34, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Serve Robotics’ 2026 loss per share has widened in the past 60 days.

The company is likely to report dismal earnings, with projections indicating a 15% fall in 2026. Conversely, industry players like Vertiv, BigBear.ai and Leidos are likely to witness growth of 29.2%, 72.8% and 5%, respectively, year over year in 2026 earnings.



SERV stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

