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DELHY

Delivery Hero CEO Niklas Östberg To Step Down By March 2027

May 12, 2026 — 12:44 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Delivery Hero SE (DELHY) announced on Tuesday that Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Niklas Östberg will step down as CEO by March 31, 2027, marking the start of a planned leadership transition.

Östberg will remain in charge during the transition and continue leading the company's Strategic Review and related merger and acquisition activities launched in December 2025.

The Supervisory Board will begin a search for his successor, aiming to complete the process by the end of 2026.

DELHY is currently trading at $2.79, up $0.08 or 2.95 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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