Deliveroo’s Ownership Shift: Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake

November 18, 2024 — 09:32 am EST

Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.

Deliveroo plc has announced a significant change in its ownership structure, with Morgan Stanley increasing its voting rights to over 8% as of November 14, 2024. This adjustment reflects a strategic shift, potentially impacting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the company. Shareholders are advised to monitor these developments closely, as they could influence future company decisions.

