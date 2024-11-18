Deliveroo’s Ownership Shift: Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake

Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Deliveroo plc has announced a significant change in its ownership structure, with Morgan Stanley increasing its voting rights to over 8% as of November 14, 2024. This adjustment reflects a strategic shift, potentially impacting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the company. Shareholders are advised to monitor these developments closely, as they could influence future company decisions.

For further insights into GB:ROO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.