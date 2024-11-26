Deliveroo Executes Share Buyback to Boost Shareholder Value

Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.

Deliveroo has purchased over 617,000 of its own shares as part of a buyback program, with plans to cancel these shares to potentially enhance shareholder value. This move reduces the number of shares available in the market, which could affect the company’s stock price and voting power distribution. Deliveroo continues to focus on its growth strategy across its global markets.

