DROOF

Deliveroo Announces Suspension Of Buyback Programme

April 28, 2025 — 02:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Deliveroo plc, on Monday, announced that the company has suspended with immediate effect, the 100 million pounds Buyback Programme that was announced on 18 March 2025. Deliveroo said any recommencement of the Buyback Programme will be announced to the market. This follows the announcement on 25 April 2025 that the company had received an indicative proposal from DoorDash, Inc regarding a possible cash offer for the entire issued ordinary share capital of Deliveroo plc.

Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 9 markets.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
