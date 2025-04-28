Deliveroo Announces Suspension Of Buyback Programme

(RTTNews) - Deliveroo plc, on Monday, announced that the company has suspended with immediate effect, the 100 million pounds Buyback Programme that was announced on 18 March 2025. Deliveroo said any recommencement of the Buyback Programme will be announced to the market. This follows the announcement on 25 April 2025 that the company had received an indicative proposal from DoorDash, Inc regarding a possible cash offer for the entire issued ordinary share capital of Deliveroo plc.

Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 9 markets.

