Delek US reports Q3 EPS ($1.45) , consensus ($1.61)

Reports Q3 revenue $$3.042B , consensus $$3.23B .”We are excited about the significant progress we have made on i. our ‘Sum of the Parts’ efforts, ii. Operational improvements & iii. Cost reductions,” said Avigal Soreq, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek US (DK). “After closing the transactions we announced with our lastearnings call we are currently focused on maximizing the value of the third party businesses at Delek Logistics as a next step in our ‘Sum of the Parts’ efforts. We are also working hard to increase the overall profitability and free cash flow generation power of our company through our Enterprise Optimization Plan EOP .” “Looking ahead, we will continue to execute on our priorities of running safe and reliable operations, and making further progress on midstream deconsolidation, our EOP efforts, and delivering shareholder value while maintaining our financial strength and flexibility,” Soreq concluded.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.