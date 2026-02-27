Delek Logistics Partners LP Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $47.29 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $34.54 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.9% to $255.77 million from $209.86 million last year.

Delek Logistics Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $47.29 Mln. vs. $34.54 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $255.77 Mln vs. $209.86 Mln last year.

