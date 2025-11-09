Delek Group (DLKGF) Price Target Increased by 22.77% to 2.44

The average one-year price target for Delek Group (OTCPK:DLKGF) has been revised to $2.44 / share. This is an increase of 22.77% from the prior estimate of $1.99 dated June 2, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.42 to a high of $2.51 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 97.70% from the latest reported closing price of $106.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delek Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLKGF is 0.07%, an increase of 17.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.06% to 916K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 173K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares , representing an increase of 14.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLKGF by 2.36% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 130K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 83K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLKGF by 18.20% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 69K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLKGF by 21.73% over the last quarter.

DFIV - Dimensional International Value ETF holds 44K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLKGF by 17.76% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.