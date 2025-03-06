DELCATH SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $DCTH Reports Quarterly Earnings

DELCATH SYSTEMS ($DCTH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, beating estimates of -$0.02 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $15,100,000, beating estimates of $14,056,110 by $1,043,890.
DELCATH SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of DELCATH SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 801,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,644,040
- VIVO CAPITAL, LLC added 711,574 shares (+71.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,567,350
- GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC added 612,235 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,371,309
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 397,101 shares (-22.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,781,096
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 343,194 shares (+455.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,132,055
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 336,722 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,054,132
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 173,558 shares (-55.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,089,638
