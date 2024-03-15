News & Insights

Markets
DCTH

Delcath Announces $7 Mln Private Placement

March 15, 2024 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Friday, Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) announced an agreement with accredited investors, including existing investors, Delcath Executives, and members of its Board, for a private placement transaction. Delcath will sell 876,627 shares of its common stock at $3.72 per share and, to certain investors, 1,008,102 pre-funded warrants at $3.71 per warrant.

The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.01 per share and can be exercised until fully utilized.

The company anticipates receiving around $7 million in gross proceeds from the Private Placement.

The net proceeds will be allocated towards working capital and general corporate needs.

The Private Placement is scheduled to conclude on March 19, 2024, pending standard closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DCTH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.