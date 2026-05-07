Definium Therapeutics Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX) reported first-quarter 2026 financial results and outlined a series of near-term clinical milestones for its lead candidate, DT120 ODT, during a conference call held May 7. Management described 2026 as a “pivotal year,” with three Phase III top-line readouts expected across major depressive disorder (MDD) and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) in the coming months.

Phase III timeline centers on three top-line readouts in 2026

Chief Executive Officer Rob Barrow said the company is approaching a “meaningful clinical inflection,” driven by four ongoing Phase III studies evaluating DT120 ODT in MDD and GAD. Barrow said top-line results from the Phase III MDD study, Emerge, are expected later in the second quarter, followed by GAD readouts from Voyage and Panorama in the third quarter.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Karlin provided study status details. In Emerge, enrollment is complete with 149 participants, and the company said it is in the “final stages of trial execution and data preparation.” In Voyage, enrollment is complete with 214 participants. In Panorama, Karlin said Definium has “exceeded our updated enrollment target of 200 participants” and expects to complete enrollment this month, with top-line results expected late in the third quarter.

Barrow said Definium’s Phase III program is designed to evaluate not only symptom improvement but also “safety, tolerability, and durability of response following a single administration,” which the company believes could be important for differentiation in the current treatment landscape.

Trial design: durability, power assumptions, and Part B follow-up

Karlin said Definium’s Phase III studies are structured to evaluate durability of a single treatment for at least 12 weeks, and that patients are followed for up to one year through Part B, which he said could inform potential labeling, including how frequently treatment may be needed.

He added that the Phase III MDD and GAD studies were initially powered to detect a placebo-adjusted difference of 5 points. As part of protocol-specified sample size re-estimations conducted without unblinding, Karlin said Voyage and Panorama are now powered at 99% or greater to detect a 5-point placebo-adjusted difference, assuming key parameters remain consistent.

For Emerge, Karlin said the study was powered at 80% to detect a 5-point placebo-adjusted change, and that statistical significance was expected at “a little over a 3-point difference” based on certain assumptions. He said the company selected that level intentionally, describing a 3-point or more difference as an “appropriate threshold for clinical meaningfulness” in MDD. He also noted Emerge has a 6-week primary endpoint, compared with 12 weeks for Voyage and Panorama, which he said mitigates the risk of elevated dropout at the primary analysis time point.

During Q&A, Karlin described the Part B design as allowing “triggered treatment” when patients reach moderate symptoms or worse, including up to four additional open-label treatments. He said this approach helps retain participants in Part A and supports characterization of retreatment patterns.

Monitoring logistics, placebo response, and PTSD plans

Several analyst questions focused on how DT120 might be delivered operationally. Karlin said that for clinical trials, Definium is using an in-person lead monitor plus a second monitor who can observe remotely via video, per FDA direction, and that the company is collecting “regulatory grade data” on what monitors do to support the case that “a single monitor is absolutely something that should be enabled in the real world.”

Barrow also discussed efforts to shorten the in-clinic “patient journey,” describing Phase III as targeting a 5 to 8-hour experience versus up to 12 hours in Phase II. He attributed the shift to the use of an orally dissolving tablet formulation and procedural refinements informed by Phase II experience, and said the move to an 8-hour monitoring period in Phase III was driven by FDA discussions.

On placebo response, Barrow said Definium observed a “remarkably high placebo response” in its Phase II GAD study, which he attributed in part to an 80% likelihood of receiving some dose of drug in a multi-arm design and to the presence of lower-dose arms. He added that the Phase III design uses a lower allocation ratio and includes Part B access to open-label drug, which management believes could reduce placebo response, potentially “to and perhaps even below historical averages” in both GAD and MDD.

Definium also discussed plans to expand DT120 into post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Barrow said the company plans to initiate the Haven study in 2027. Karlin said Definium used a two-arm design (active versus inert placebo) in PTSD, consistent with how it designed the first study in GAD and MDD, and reiterated the company’s view that head-to-head placebo-controlled studies are the appropriate control for establishing efficacy. He said Definium continues to view a 5-point change as a “sweet spot” powering target across scales used in GAD, MDD, and PTSD.

Asked about potential differentiation in PTSD, Karlin said sites have described DT120 as “very well tolerated, particularly emotionally,” and emphasized a “predictable and gentle” onset and offset as potentially important for patients with high anxious arousal.

Commercial preparation highlights TAM framing and clinic readiness

Chief Commercial Officer Matt Wiley said Definium’s initial launch focus centers on adults who have cycled through two or more treatments without sustained benefit, which he quantified as roughly 4.2 million U.S. adults. Wiley said the company has identified and mapped high-volume psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners treating concentrated populations of these patients within psychiatric practices, behavioral health networks, and select integrated health systems.

Wiley also offered a market-sizing illustration: using SPRAVATO’s average annual price as a surrogate, he said capturing 1% of the total addressable market in MDD and GAD would represent “potential for a roughly $2 billion annual revenue opportunity.” In response to a question about overlap between MDD and GAD, Wiley said the 4.2 million figure reflects “unique patients” and that those with dual diagnoses were “deduped.”

On reimbursement, Wiley said Definium intends to pursue a J-code for DT120 if approved, noting that SPRAVATO provides “good confidence that there’s a path forward.” He also said the company is building launch planning around a “centralized hub support model” and additional field support to reduce friction for adoption and delivery.

Management pushed back on the idea that clinic capacity will be a bottleneck. Barrow said existing capacity is “far in excess” of many adoption models, describing set-up needs as relatively modest if a clinic has a room available and is willing to make it more comfortable for patients.

Financial results: higher spending on DT120, increased net loss, cash runway into 2028

Chief Financial Officer Brandi Roberts reported that first-quarter R&D expenses were $41.5 million, up from $23.4 million in the year-ago quarter, driven primarily by increased DT120 program expenses and higher internal personnel costs. G&A expenses were $17.7 million, up from $8.8 million, reflecting higher stock-based compensation, personnel-related expenses, commercial preparedness, corporate and government affairs, and legal and patent costs.

Definium posted a net loss of $77.1 million for Q1 2026 versus $23.3 million in Q1 2025. Roberts said net loss was significantly impacted by changes in the fair value of the company’s 2022 USD financing warrants, which are marked to market each quarter. She said the Q1 2026 impact from the fair value change was $20 million, reflecting the company’s share price increase from $13.39 at Dec. 31, 2025 to $18.90 at March 31, 2026.

Roberts said Definium ended the quarter with $373.4 million in cash, equivalents, and investments, and that the company believes its capital position is sufficient to fund planned operations “through multiple anticipated clinical readouts and into 2028.”

Looking ahead, Barrow closed the call by reiterating the near-term cadence of clinical catalysts, highlighting “three pivotal readouts” expected across the second and third quarters.

About Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX)

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

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