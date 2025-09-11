Markets

Definity Financial Plans To Issue $1 Bln Senior Secured Notes

September 11, 2025 — 12:39 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Definity Financial Corp. (DFY.TO), Thursday announced its plan to issue $1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes in two series.

The company intends to use the proceeds to fund a portion of the purchase price of the previously announced acquisition of the Canadian operations of The Travelers Companies, Inc.

The offering is expected to close on September 12, 2025.

Currently, Definity's stock is trading at $73.93, up 0.45 percent on the Toronto.

