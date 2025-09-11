Definity Financial Plans To Issue $1 Bln Senior Secured Notes

(RTTNews) - Definity Financial Corp. (DFY.TO), Thursday announced its plan to issue $1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes in two series.

The company intends to use the proceeds to fund a portion of the purchase price of the previously announced acquisition of the Canadian operations of The Travelers Companies, Inc.

The offering is expected to close on September 12, 2025.

Currently, Definity's stock is trading at $73.93, up 0.45 percent on the Toronto.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.