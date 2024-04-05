Is Defined Volatility a Forward Looking Indicator?

Volatility is a defining characteristic of the investment landscape. The Syntax Defined Volatility Triple Qs Index (SYDVTQ) is designed to respond to this challenge by dynamically adjusting exposure to maintain a consistent volatility profile—reducing equity exposure during more turbulent periods and increasing it during calmer market conditions.

Using backtested data, our partners at Syntax Data analyzed 30 historical periods when SYDVTQ increased its allocation to cash. The analysis shows that, on average, the index outperformed the Nasdaq 100 over the following 12, 24 and 36 months—with the most notable outperformance of 28.26 percentage points at the 36-month mark.

For more on how the index is constructed to respond to periods of elevated market volatility, read the full analysis here: https://api.syntaxdata.com/downloads/SYDVTQ_Forward_Looking_Indicator.pdf