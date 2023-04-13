Defined Outcome ETFs for Uncertain Markets

Defined outcome ETFs allow investors to participate in the market's upside to a cap while limiting losses if the market falls. Innovator Capital Management launched the first such ETFs in August 2018, but these strategies had earlier been available to investors in the form of structured notes and certain insurance products.

Since then, buffer ETFs have become one of the fastest-growing segments of the ETF market. They were very popular with investors last year and saw record inflows amid continued market turbulence.

These ETFs generally invest in a basket of FLEX options with varying strike prices. The strategy involves buying put options, which gives it the right to sell its exposure if the market goes down, and selling call options, which caps upside returns.

For example, the Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF PNOV is designed to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, up to a predetermined cap, while protecting investors against the first 15% of losses over the outcome period.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF NAPR seeks to track the performance of the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering investors against the first 15% of losses over the outcome period.

To learn more about buffer ETFs, please watch the short video above.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November (PNOV): ETF Research Reports

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April (NAPR): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.