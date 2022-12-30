Defined Outcome ETF (BALT) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF BALT is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 5% from its 52-week low price of $25.27/share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

BALT in Focus

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, to a cap, and provide a measure of downside protection by seeking to buffer investors against losses. The ETF targets a 20% buffer every 3-month outcome period. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF charges 69 bps in annual fees (see: all the Defined Outcome ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The defined outcome ETF has been an area to watch lately, given that 2022 is proving to be a brutal year for the U.S. stock market. Innovator Defined Outcome ETFs are the first ETFs that allow investors to take advantage of market growth while maintaining defined levels of buffers against loss.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, BALT might remain strong given a weighted alpha of 3.24 and higher 20-day volatility of 1.89%. There is definitely still some promise for investors, who want to ride on this surging ETF.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.