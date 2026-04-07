Defiance Daily Target 2x Long AVAV Getting Very Oversold

In the case of Defiance Daily Target 2x Long AVAV, the RSI reading has hit 29.7 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 47.4. A bullish investor could look at AVXX's 29.7 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), AVXX's low point in its 52 week range is $9.57 per share, with $73.7445 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.64. Defiance Daily Target 2x Long AVAV shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day.
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