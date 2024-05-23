DeFi Technologies Pursues US Exchange Listing

DeFi Technologies (TSE:DEFI) has released an update.

DeFi Technologies Inc. has announced the engagement of Liquid Advisors, Inc. to assist in cross-listing the company’s common shares on a US securities exchange, aiming to enhance market presence and investor access. Annemarie Tierney, a former SEC and NYSE expert, will leverage her extensive experience in securities laws and international listings to guide DeFi Technologies through the uplisting process. The company is confident that this move will increase visibility, liquidity, and foster growth within the capital markets.

