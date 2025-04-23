DeFi Development Corporation Acquires 65,305 Solana Tokens, Expanding Treasury Position to $48.2 Million

DeFi Development Corporation purchased 65,305 Solana tokens, increasing its holdings to 317,273 SOL valued at $48.2 million.

Quiver AI Summary

DeFi Development Corporation announced the acquisition of approximately 65,305 Solana (SOL) tokens, bringing its total holdings to about 317,273 SOL, valued at $48.2 million. The purchase includes locked SOL acquired through BitGo’s OTC desk, enabling the company to acquire tokens below market prices while supporting its treasury policy focused on Solana. With approximately 1.5 million shares outstanding, each share represents 0.22 SOL, valued at $32.88, indicating a 40% growth in SOL per share since the last purchase. CEO Joseph Onorati highlighted the strategic position this acquisition gives the company within the Solana ecosystem. Further updates will be provided in regulatory filings.

Potential Positives

DeFi Development Corporation acquired approximately 65,305 Solana (SOL) tokens, increasing its total holdings to approximately 317,273 SOL valued at $48.2 million, showcasing a robust investment strategy.

The company's per-share metrics indicate a significant growth of 40% in SOL/Share Growth ("SPS" Growth), suggesting enhanced value for shareholders.

The acquisition of locked Solana tokens under discounted conditions positions the company strategically within the Solana ecosystem, potentially yielding long-term financial benefits.

The new treasury policy centers around Solana (SOL), positioning the company as a preferred entry point for investors seeking exposure to the Solana market.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition of locked Solana tokens may raise concerns about liquidity and the company's ability to access those assets until the unlock period expires.

The company's treasury strategy heavily relies on the performance of Solana (SOL), which could expose it to significant market volatility and financial risks.

The press release includes numerous forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, potentially indicating challenges in achieving projected goals or financial performance.

FAQ

What recent acquisition did DeFi Development Corporation make?

DeFi Development Corporation acquired approximately 65,305 Solana (SOL) tokens, increasing its total holdings to 317,273 SOL.

What is the total value of DeFi Development Corporation's SOL holdings?

The total value of DeFi Development Corporation's Solana holdings is approximately $48.2 million.

How many shares are outstanding for DeFi Development Corporation?

DeFi Development Corporation has approximately 1.5 million shares outstanding.

What does locked SOL refer to?

Locked SOL refers to tokens under contractual restrictions that cannot be transferred until their unlock period expires.

How does the acquisition affect DeFi Development Corporation's treasury policy?

The acquisition aligns with the company's treasury policy to allocate principal holdings primarily to Solana (SOL) for investor exposure.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$JNVR Insider Trading Activity

$JNVR insiders have traded $JNVR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BLAKE JANOVER (CHIEF COMMERICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 738,632 shares for an estimated $3,999,996.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JNVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $JNVR stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BOCA RATON, FL, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corporation (Nasdaq: JNVR) (the “Company”) today announced the purchase of approximately 65,305 Solana (SOL) tokens. Following this transaction, DeFi Development Corporation now holds approximately 317,273 SOL, valued at $48.2 million, including staking rewards.





Below is a summary of DeFi Development Corporation’s current SOL position and key per-share metrics as of April 23, 2025:







Total SOL Held: 317,273



Total SOL Held: 317,273



$ Value of SOL Held: approximately $48.2 million



$ Value of SOL Held: approximately $48.2 million



Total Shares Outstanding: Approximately 1.5M



Total Shares Outstanding: Approximately 1.5M



SOL per Share (“SPS”): 0.22, valued at $32.88 per share



SOL per Share (“SPS”): 0.22, valued at $32.88 per share



SOL/Share Growth (“SPS” Growth vs. last purchase): 40%







A portion of the Solana acquired includes locked SOL sourced via BitGo’s OTC desk, which facilitates purchases from institutional sellers subject to time-based unlock schedules. Any tokens acquired through this program will be held on a long-term basis and staked to generate native yield.





Locked SOL refers to tokens held under contractual restrictions, typically from vesting schedules, bankruptcies, venture allocations, or project-specific lockups. These tokens cannot be transferred on-chain until their unlock period expires, but can still be bought and sold over-the-counter between qualified parties.





“This is a clear example of the strategic execution we’ve built our treasury strategy around,” said Joseph Onorati, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Development Corporation. “By gaining access to locked discounted inventory through a trusted partner like BitGo, we’re able to accumulate some of our SOL below market prices while deepening our alignment with the Solana ecosystem.”





Further updates will be included in the Company’s upcoming regulatory filings.







About DeFi Development Corporation







DeFi Development Corporation (Nasdaq: JNVR) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve on the balance sheet will be allocated to Solana (SOL). In adopting its new treasury policy, the Company intends to provide investors a way to access the Solana ecosystem. The Company’s treasury policy is expected to provide investors economic exposure to SOL investment.





We are an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions as well as value-add services to multifamily and commercial property professionals as we connect the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.





We currently serve more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. Our data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) fluctuations in the market price of SOL and any associated impairment charges that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of SOL below the value at which the Company’s SOL are carried on its balance sheet; (ii) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (iii) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (iv) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment including changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations; (v) changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company’s SOL holdings; (vi) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (vii) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (viii) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and (ix) other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







Investor Contact:









ir@defidevcorp.com













Media Contact:







Prosek Partners







pro-ddc@prosek.com

















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.