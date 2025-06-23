DeFi Development Corp. Partners with Kraken to Launch Tokenized Stock DFDVx on Solana Blockchain

DeFi Development Corp. partners with Kraken to launch tokenized stock DFDVx on the Solana blockchain, enhancing access to equity markets.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has announced a significant partnership with Kraken to list its tokenized stock, DFDVx, on the Solana blockchain, making it the first U.S.-listed crypto treasury strategy to trade on-chain. This initiative is part of the xStocks alliance, which also includes Backed and Solana, and will allow DFDV to be traded alongside major companies like Apple and Tesla. The launch of DFDVx represents a breakthrough in connecting traditional capital markets with the blockchain ecosystem, enabling developers and institutions to create new financial products. CEO Joseph Onorati emphasized the potential for innovation in merging equity ownership with on-chain finance. This move aligns with the growing demand for real-world assets on Solana and reflects DeFi Development Corp.'s commitment to advancing capital market innovations.

DeFi Development Corp. becomes the first U.S. public company with a treasury strategy designed to accumulate and compound Solana ("SOL"), positioning itself as a pioneer in the intersection of traditional and crypto markets.

The company’s stock will be tokenized and traded under the symbol DFDVx on Kraken's upcoming xStocks platform, joining notable companies like Apple and Tesla, which enhances its visibility and credibility in the market.

This partnership with Kraken allows DFDV to tap into the growing demand for onchain access to U.S. equities, further aligning with the company's mission to innovate in capital markets.

The tokenization of DFDV's shares signifies an important step towards integrating traditional equity ownership with decentralized finance (DeFi), potentially opening new avenues for participation in public equity markets.

The press release emphasizes the company's dependence on the performance of Solana (SOL), leaving it vulnerable to fluctuations in its market price and potential losses.

It highlights ongoing volatility in the stock price and other regulatory and compliance risks, which could create uncertainties for investors.

The forward-looking statements caution investors about potential differences between expected and actual financial results, indicating a lack of assurance in achieving profitability.

What is the significance of DFDV's partnership with Kraken?

The partnership allows DFDV's tokenized stock to be listed on Kraken, enhancing access to public equity markets through the Solana blockchain.

What is the ticker symbol for DFDV's tokenized stock?

The tokenized stock of DeFi Development Corp. will trade under the symbol DFDVx on the Kraken platform.

How does DFDV's treasury strategy work?

DFDV's treasury strategy focuses on accumulating and compounding Solana (SOL) to provide investors with direct economic exposure and benefits from the Solana ecosystem.

What does the xStocks alliance involve?

The xStocks alliance includes partnerships with Kraken, Backed, and Solana to offer tokenized equities, enhancing access to U.S. equities in the crypto space.

Why is tokenization important for DeFi Development Corp.?

Tokenization allows the company to unlock new use cases, enabling the creation of innovative financial products and expanding participation in public equity markets.

BOCA RATON, FL, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV)



(the “Company”), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced a landmark partnership with Kraken to list the tokenized stock of its publicly traded equity on the Solana blockchain. As part of the xStocks alliance, Kraken is partnered with Backed and Solana to offer tokenized equities on the Kraken platform.





Through this partnership, DFDV joins the inaugural cohort of tokenized stocks on Kraken’s upcoming xStocks platform, alongside global giants like Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia. The tokenized representation of DeFi Dev Corp. will trade under the symbol DFDVx, unlocking unprecedented onchain access to the Company’s equity and making it the first U.S.-listed crypto treasury strategy to trade onchain.





The launch of DFDVx also marks a foundational step toward bridging traditional capital markets with the Solana ecosystem. With DFDVx live onchain, developers, institutions, and DeFi protocols will be able to build new products, integrate tokenized equity into composable financial primitives, and open new channels of participation in public equity markets.





“We view the tokenization of our stock as a DeFi lego block, one that developers and institutions can build on top of,” said Joseph Onorati, CEO of DeFi Dev Corp. “By putting DFDVx onchain, we will unlock the next phase of innovation; we’re ready to explore new use cases that merge equity ownership with onchain finance.”





“As part of the xStocks alliance, we have seen incredible demand for access to US equities; the crypto community is excited for onchain access to crypto treasury strategy companies like DFDV,” said Val Gui, GM of xStocks for Kraken. “We are excited to be offering DFDVx on the Kraken exchange.”





The tokenization of DFDV’s shares comes at a time when demand for real-world assets (RWAs) on Solana is accelerating, and aligns with the Company’s broader mission to lead capital markets innovation. The forthcoming launch of DFDVx means the Company intends to work with partners across DeFi to explore integrations, liquidity initiatives, and onchain financial tooling.







About DeFi Development Corp.







DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.





The Company is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions, as well as value-add services, to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.





The Company currently serves more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders, including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) fluctuations in the market price of SOL and any associated losses that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of SOL; (ii) volatility in our stock price, including due to future issuances of common stock and securities convertible into common stock; (iii) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (iv) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (v) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment including changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations; (vi) changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company’s SOL holdings; (vii) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (vii) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (ix) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and (x) other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized, or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







Investor Contact:









ir@defidevcorp.com













Media Contact:







Prosek Partners







pro-ddc@prosek.com



