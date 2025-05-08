DeFi Development Corp. Expands Solana Holdings with $2.97 Million Purchase

DeFi Development Corp. purchased $2.97 million in Solana, increasing total holdings to approximately $61.9 million.

DeFi Development Corp. announced its acquisition of 20,473 Solana (SOL) tokens, valued at approximately $2.97 million, marking its ninth purchase as part of its digital asset treasury strategy. This brings the company's total SOL holdings to 420,690 tokens, worth around $61.9 million, including staking rewards. The company plans to hold the newly purchased SOL long-term and stake it with various validators to generate yield. DeFi Development Corp. aims to provide investors with exposure to the Solana ecosystem through its treasury policy. The press release also includes a caution about forward-looking statements and potential risks that may affect the company’s financial performance.

Potential Positives

DeFi Development Corp. has strategically increased its Solana holdings by purchasing an additional 20,473 SOL, demonstrating commitment to its digital asset treasury strategy.

The Company now holds a total of 420,690 SOL, valued at approximately $61.9 million, indicating significant investment in a leading cryptocurrency.

The recently purchased SOL will be held long-term and staked, allowing the Company to generate yield and further enhance its asset value.

The new treasury policy aims to provide investors economic exposure to the Solana ecosystem, potentially enhancing investor confidence and company growth prospects.

Potential Negatives

The company is heavily invested in Solana (SOL), which exposes it to significant market volatility and potential impairment charges if SOL's market price declines.

The reliance on a single digital asset for its treasury reserves could be seen as a high-risk strategy that may not resonate well with conservative investors.

The uncertainty related to regulatory compliance and evolving securities laws presents a potential risk that could impact the company's operations and financial stability.

FAQ

What is the recent purchase made by DeFi Development Corp.?

DeFi Development Corp. purchased 20,473 Solana valued at approximately $2.97 million, marking their ninth purchase under their treasury strategy.

How many Solana tokens does DeFi Development Corp. currently hold?

The Company currently holds a total of 420,690 Solana tokens, valued at approximately $61.9 million, including staking rewards.

What is DeFi Development Corp.'s strategy for Solana holdings?

Their strategy involves holding SOL long-term and staking them with various validators to generate native yield.

What updates can investors expect from DeFi Development Corp.?

The Company will provide updates on their treasury and strategies through public releases and regulatory filings as available.

How does DeFi Development Corp. aim to benefit investors?

The Company’s treasury policy allows investors to access and gain economic exposure to the Solana ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



BOCA RATON, FL, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company”) announced today the purchase of 20,473 Solana (“SOL”) valued at approximately $2.97 million. This marks the Company’s ninth Solana purchase under its digital asset treasury strategy. Following the transaction, DeFi Development Corp. now holds a total of 420,690 SOL, valued at approximately $61.9 million, inclusive of staking rewards.





Below is a summary of DeFi Dev Corp’s current SOL position and key per-share metrics as of May 08, 2025:







Total SOL Held: 420,690



Total SOL Held (USD): approximately $61.9 million



Total Shares Outstanding: 2,011,887



SOL per Share (“SPS”): 0.209



SPS (USD): $30.78







As with all previously purchased tokens, the most recently purchased SOL will be held long-term and staked to a variety of validators, including DeFi Dev Corp.’s own Solana validators to generate native yield.





The Company will continue to provide suitable updates to our Treasury and underlying strategies, through public releases and regulatory filing(s), as available.







About DeFi Development Corp.







DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve on the balance sheet will be allocated to Solana (SOL). In adopting its new treasury policy, the Company intends to provide investors a way to access the Solana ecosystem. The Company’s treasury policy is expected to provide investors economic exposure to SOL investment.





We are an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions as well as value-add services to multifamily and commercial property professionals as we connect the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.





We currently serve more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. Our data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) fluctuations in the market price of SOL and any associated impairment charges that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of SOL below the value at which the Company’s SOL are carried on its balance sheet; (ii) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (iii) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (iv) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment including changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations; (v) changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company’s SOL holdings; (vi) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (vii) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (viii) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and (ix) other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







