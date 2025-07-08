DeFi Development Corp. Acquires 47,272 Solana, Increasing Total Holdings to Approximately $102.7 Million

DeFi Development Corp. announces the acquisition of 47,272 Solana, increasing total holdings to approximately 690,420 SOL worth $102.7 million.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV), a public company focusing on a treasury strategy that accumulates Solana (SOL), announced the purchase of 47,272 SOL for approximately $7.03 million, bringing its total holdings to about 690,420 SOL valued at roughly $102.7 million. This latest acquisition reflects a 64.1% increase in SOL holdings over the past two months. The purchased Solana will be held long-term and staked with various validators, including the company's own validators, to earn yields. DeFi Development Corp. emphasizes its commitment to providing direct economic exposure to SOL while engaging in decentralized finance opportunities and developing its validator infrastructure. The company also provides data and software services to the commercial real estate sector through a subscription-based model.

DeFi Development Corp. has increased its holdings of Solana to approximately 690,420 SOL, valued at about $102.7 million, indicating strong investment in a potentially growing asset.

The recent purchase marks a significant 64.1% increase in the Company's SOL holdings over the past two months, showcasing an aggressive growth strategy.

The Company plans to hold and stake the newly acquired SOL long-term, which may generate additional yields and demonstrate a commitment to maximizing asset value.

By adopting a treasury strategy focused on Solana, DeFi Development Corp. positions itself favorably within the decentralized finance ecosystem, providing investors direct exposure to Solana's growth.

Increased exposure to market volatility due to significant holdings in Solana (SOL), which may result in substantial impairment charges if the market value decreases.

Dependence on the performance of Solana and its ecosystem raises concerns about the company's ability to manage risks and maintain profitability.

The forward-looking statements indicate a high level of uncertainty regarding the company's future results and financial condition, which may deter potential investors.

What recent purchase did DeFi Development Corp. announce?

DeFi Development Corp. announced the purchase of 47,272 Solana at an average price of $149.09, totaling approximately $7.03 million.

How much Solana does DeFi Development Corp. currently hold?

The company currently holds approximately 690,420 Solana and SOL equivalents, valued at about $102.7 million.

What is the significance of DeFi Development Corp.'s treasury strategy?

The treasury strategy focuses on accumulating and compounding Solana, providing investors with direct economic exposure to the cryptocurrency.

How does DeFi Development Corp. plan to utilize its newly purchased Solana?

The newly purchased Solana will be held long-term and staked across various validators to generate native yield.

What services does DeFi Development Corp. provide to the real estate industry?

DeFi Development Corp. offers data and software subscriptions, along with value-add services to multifamily and commercial property professionals.

BOCA RATON, FL, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV)



(the “Company”) the first public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), announced today the purchase of 47,272 Solana (“SOL”) at an average purchase price of $149.09 and valued at approximately $7.03 million. Following the transaction, DeFi Development Corp. now holds a total of approximately 690,420 SOL and SOL equivalents, valued at approximately $102.7 million, inclusive of staking rewards. The latest purchase marks a +64.1% increase in the Company’s SOL and SOL equivalent holdings compared to 420,690 SOL held 60 days prior.





Below is a summary of DeFi Dev Corp’s current SOL position and key per-share metrics as of July 8, 2025:







SPS (USD): $5.90







The total shares outstanding is as of June 30, 2025. The most recently purchased SOL will be held long-term and staked to a variety of validators, including DeFi Dev Corp.’s own Solana validators to generate native yield.





The Company will continue to provide suitable updates to our Treasury and underlying strategies, through public releases and regulatory filing(s), as available.











About DeFi Development Corp.







DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (“DeFi”) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.









The Company is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions, as well as value-add services, to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.





The Company currently serves more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders, including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).











Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) fluctuations in the market price of SOL and any associated impairment charges that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of SOL below the value at which the Company’s SOL are carried on its balance sheet; (ii) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (iii) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (iv) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment including changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations; (v) changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company’s SOL holdings; (vi) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (vii) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (viii) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and (ix) other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







Investor Contact:









ir@defidevcorp.com









Media Contact:







Prosek Partners







pro-ddc@prosek.com





