DeFi Aggregator Bella Protocol Announces $4M Seed Round
Beijing-based decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregator Bella Protocol announced Tuesday it has raised $4 million in a funding round led by Arrington XRP Capital.Â
- According to a press statement emailed to CoinDesk, investors in Bellaâs funding round also include Alphabit, Consensus Labs, Force Partners and CGS Dubai, among others.
- Marketed as a one-stop shop for DeFi assets, the firmâs asset management platform isÂ currently under development.
- The firm said its platform aims to fix the complex user experience issues related to DeFi assets, such as the need to hop among different protocols and platforms in pursuit of high yields.
- âWhat Bella is aiming to solve with 1click and flex saving are the three largest barriers to achieving DeFi or crypto mass adoption â high gas fees, complex user journey and poor user experience,â Michael Arrington, founding partner of Arrington XRP Capital, said in the emailed statement.
Read more: DEX Aggregator 1inch Raises $2.8M From Binance Labs, Galaxy Digital and More
