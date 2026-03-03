Defense Stocks: Rockets, Radars, and Record Backlogs

In response to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the defense sector has captured the market’s undivided attention.

Shares of industry leaders Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX), and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) have surged, with some reaching new highs on a significant increase in trading volume.

This sharp upward movement has prompted a key question among investors: Is this rally a temporary, fear-driven spike, or does it represent a more durable recognition of the sector's underlying value? A closer look at the financial footing of these companies reveals a foundation of strength that was firmly in place long before the current crisis emerged, suggesting the market is just now catching up to a deeper reality.

Why This Time Is Different

Recent military actions involving the U.S. and its allies have served as a powerful catalyst, fundamentally shifting the market’s perception of the defense industry. The immediate effect has been a widespread expectation of increased global military spending. This is not just a short-term reaction to replenish spent munitions; it reflects a broader strategic realignment.

Nations are now assessing their long-term defense postures in a world perceived as more volatile, leading to accelerated modernization programs and larger investments in next-generation technology.

The nature of modern conflict, with its emphasis on precision missiles, advanced air defense systems, and sophisticated surveillance networks, creates a direct and sustained demand signal for the core products of these defense giants. Events have brought the critical need for systems like the Patriot missile battery, the F-35 combat jet, and strategic bombers into sharp public focus. For companies that produce these essential assets, the geopolitical landscape has underscored their non-negotiable role in national and global security, prompting a broad re-evaluation of their long-term growth prospects and intrinsic value.

The Bedrock of Long-Term Value

While the recent conflict provided the spark, the defense sector’s rally is fueled by a deep reserve of pre-existing financial strength. The most telling indicator of this stability is found in the companies' order backlogs, the total value of all signed and awarded contracts for future work.

These staggering figures, totaling hundreds of billions of dollars, represent years of secured revenue and provide investors with a clear and reliable picture of future business activity. This insulates these companies from the volatility of commercial markets and forms the bedrock of the current bull case.

A detailed look at the order books reveals a multi-year runway for growth, anchored by programs deemed essential to national security.

RTX Corporation (RTX) holds an immense backlog of approximately $268 billion. This impressive figure is actively growing, supported by recent multi-year agreements to dramatically increase the production of its in-demand Tomahawk and AMRAAM missile systems. With a trailing price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of around 42.68 and a reliable dividend yield of 1.28%, RTX demonstrates a blend of growth and shareholder return. Its Raytheon segment is a global leader in exact sensor and missile technologies, which are now a top priority for defense ministries worldwide, positioning it to capture a significant share of new spending.

Lockheed Martin (LMT), with a backlog of roughly $194 billion, showcases profound stability. This future revenue is secured by the immense global demand for its cornerstone programs. The F-35 fighter jet, which serves as the backbone of many allied air forces, is a multi-decade revenue stream encompassing production, software upgrades, and long-term sustainment. Furthermore, its Missiles and Fire Control division, which produces the critical PAC-3 and THAAD missile defense interceptors, saw robust 14% revenue growth in its last reported quarter, reflecting strong demand that predates the current crisis.

Northrop Grumman (NOC) boasts a backlog of over $95.7 billion, driven by its leadership in high-tech, strategic platforms. The centerpiece is the B-21 Raider stealth bomber, a next-generation aircraft that is a top priority for U.S. defense strategy. An impending agreement to accelerate the B-21's production schedule highlights the government's unwavering long-term financial commitment. The company's healthy P/E ratio of approximately 25.95 and consistent dividend payments demonstrate financial discipline, while its critical role in space and unmanned systems positions it at the forefront of defense technology for decades to come.

Redefined and Ready for Growth

The powerful surge in defense stock valuations appears to be more than a fleeting reaction to conflict. It is a logical repricing based on a new understanding of global risk and sustained, non-cyclical demand. While the geopolitical crisis was the spark, the rally is fueled by record-breaking backlogs and multi-decade strategic programs.

This operational strength is further complemented by solid financial health, evidenced by consistent revenue growth and reliable dividend payments that signal stability to long-term investors. The market seems to be establishing a new, higher valuation floor for this sector, recognizing that these companies are uniquely positioned for a prolonged period of elevated demand. Consequently, market participants are now focused on how effectively these defense leaders can execute on their ambitious production schedules to convert historic backlogs into accelerating earnings and cash flow for years to come.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.