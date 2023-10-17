Defense Stocks & ETFs Soar Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

The recent, brutal assault on Israel by Hamas holds significant consequences for both geopolitical stability and global markets. Last Monday, defense stocks, oil, and safe-haven assets surged, while Israeli stocks plunged.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Iran helped plan the attack, which could derail the recent easing of its tensions with the Biden administration and the removal of restrictions on its oil exports.

Another major concern is that Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, which shares a northern border with Israel, might step up attacks. Hezbollah is much more powerful and better equipped than Hamas.

If Iran escalates the war, and Israel ends up fighting on several fronts, defense stocks could rally further.

Shares of Northrop Grumman NOC have surged about 16% since the start of the conflict, while those of Lockheed Martin LMT and General Dynamics GD are about 10% higher. These shares have been underperforming this year due to uncertainty about the defense budget.

Rising geopolitical tensions could result in increased defense spending by the US and its European allies. Increasing defense spending is one of the very few areas that the two parties agree on.

The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the aerospace and defense sector. Raytheon Technologies RTX, Boeing BA and Lockheed Martin are its top holdings.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF XAR is an equal-weighted ETF. The Invesco Aerospace & Defense Portfolio PPA invests in companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of US defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Please watch the short video above to learn more about these ETFs.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA): ETF Research Reports

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR): ETF Research Reports

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.