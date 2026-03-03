Defense ETFs to Gain as the US-Iran War Stokes Global Tension

The recent joint military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran have fundamentally shifted the geopolitical landscape, pushing regional instability in the Middle East to a breaking point. While these developments pose a severe threat to global peace and economic predictability, they have simultaneously created a high conviction environment for the aerospace and defense industry.

Historically, periods of heightened conflict have served as catalysts for defense spending and this recent confrontation is no exception. As nations across the globe brace for a protracted period of instability, the demand for advanced weaponry is set to surge, making defense stocks, as well as, by extension, the Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) that hold them, an attractive haven for investors.

Before suggesting a handful of defense ETFs that stand to gain from the latest hostility, let us delve a little bit deeper into the positive correlation between war and defense companies. We will also analyze whether this war will serve as the single driving force for the defense ETFs’ rally in the near future, so that you can make an informed decision.

Here’s How Wartime Demand Fuels Defense Titans

Hostile conflicts between two or more nations provide an immediate and sustained boost to prominent defense contractors with deep-rooted ties to the region, since war pledges to push the demand for advanced weaponry to record highs.

For instance, in this latest war, Lockheed Martin LMT and RTX Corp RTX stand at the forefront, given their critical role in supplying Israel’s sophisticated defense architecture. Evidently, we are seeing an urgent need for the replenishment of interceptors for the Iron Dome and David’s Sling systems, alongside increased orders for F-35 Lightning II fighter jets and Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Apart from the aforementioned companies, defense subcontractors involved in the manufacturing of weapons stand to gain from such war conditions. For example, the United States used THAAD (Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense) missiles to intercept incoming Iranian drones and ballistic missiles. While LMT is the primary contractor of THAAD missiles, subcontractors like BAE Systems BAESY manufacture the sophisticated infrared sensors for the interceptors, which should also see enhanced demand in the current situation.

With escalating conflict, as the United States and its allies increase the use of these weapons, these companies should see their backlogs swell with high-margin government contracts.

Consequently, Defense ETFs that count these giants among their top holdings are positioned to benefit immensely from this surge in capital expenditure, as "combat-proven" technology becomes the primary focus of global procurement.

Will Defense Momentum Sustain Beyond the US-Iran Conflict?

In light of recent developments, the U.S.-Iran conflict will undoubtedly boost the prominent defense contractors’ profits in the coming quarters. However, one must be mindful that there remain several factors beyond this single conflict that are poised to support defense stocks over the long term. Those factors are:

Modernization Cycles: Global powers are in the midst of multi-year cycles to upgrade their aging nuclear triad and satellite-based surveillance.

Geopolitical Realignment: The latest friction between Pakistan and Afghanistan, coupled with tensions in Eastern Europe, might lead to a further increase in NATO and Asian defense budgets.

Technological Shift: The rise in autonomous drones and AI-driven electronic warfare ensures a steady stream of R&D funding.

Defense ETFs to Gain

Considering the aforementioned discussion, keeping the following defense ETFs in your portfolio offers a unique blend of "recession-resistant" revenue and high growth potential. In the coming days, as the market processes the reality of a prolonged era of tension, these funds are set to deliver substantial returns, driven by immediate wartime necessity and long-term structural shifts in global security.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA

This fund, with net assets worth $16.48 billion, includes 41 U.S. companies that manufacture commercial and military aircraft and other defense equipment. Its top five holdings include: GE Aerospace GE (20.98%), RTX (15.79%), Boeing (7.54%), LMT (5.29%) and Howmet Aerospace (5.13%).

ITA has gained 16.7% year to date. The fund charges 38 basis points (bps) in fees. It traded at a good volume of 2.69 million shares in the last trading session.

Global X Defense Tech ETF SHLD

This fund, with net assets worth $7.72 billion, offers exposure to 49 defense technology companies. Its top five holdings constitute major defense contractors: LMT (9.50%), RTX (8.10%), General Dynamics (7.14%), Rheinmetall (6.41%), and Palantir Technology (5.79%). BAESY holds the eighth position in this fund, with 4.74% weightage.

SHLD has grown 19% year to date. The fund charges 50 bps in fees. It traded at a good volume of 4.64 million shares in the last trading session.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF PPA

This fund, with a market value worth $8.24 billion, includes 61 companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of U.S. defense, homeland security and aerospace operations. Its top five holdings include core-defense contractors: LMT (9.06%), RTX (8.51%), GE (8.45%), Boeing (8.15%) and Northrop Grumman (6.17%).

PPA has gained 18.5% year to date. The fund charges 58 bps in fees. It traded at a volume of 0.66 million shares in the last trading session.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global X Defense Tech ETF (SHLD): ETF Research Reports

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA): ETF Research Reports

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA): ETF Research Reports

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.