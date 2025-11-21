Deere Ready to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect for the Stock

Deere & Company DE is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 26 before the opening bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deere’s earnings has moved down 0.3% over the past 60 days to $3.96 per share. The consensus mark implies a 12.9% plunge from the year-ago actual. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $9.99 billion, indicating a 7.7% year-over-year increase.

DE’s Solid Earnings Surprise History

Deere’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9.7%.

What the Zacks Model Predicts for Deere

Our model does not predict an earnings beat for DE this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Deere is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Deere currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped DE’s Q4 Performance

Deere has been facing challenges due to weak farmer spending amid low commodity prices. In the wake of challenging conditions in the global agricultural and construction sectors, DE has been aligning its production with demand levels. This is likely to have weighed on the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance.

High production expenses, selling, administrative and general expenses, and research and development expenses are also likely to have impacted the company’s margin in the quarter.

Nevertheless, favorable price realization is expected to have negated some of these headwinds, as seen in the fiscal third quarter.

Projections for Deere’s Segments in Q4

Our model predicts the Production & Precision Agriculture segment’s revenues to be $4.27 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter, suggesting a year-over-year decrease of 0.8%. Gains from price realization are likely to have been offset by escalated production expenses and lower shipment volumes. We expect the segment’s operating profit to be $714 million, indicating an 8.6% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Our estimate for the Small Agriculture & Turf segment’s revenues is pegged at $2.11 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter, indicating an 8.6% decline from the prior-year quarter’s actual. The segment’s operating profit is estimated at $124 million, suggesting a 46.9% year-over-year fall. The Small Agriculture & Turf segment’s performance is expected to have been affected by increased production expenses, higher research and development, and selling, general and administrative expenses, and lower shipment volumes.

The Construction & Forestry segment’s sales are estimated to be $3.29 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter, suggesting a 23.7% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. We predict the segment’s operating profit to plunge 2.7% year over year to $319 million.

Our estimate for the Financial Services segment’s revenues is pegged at $1.55 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter, indicating a 2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Our projection for the segment’s operating profit is $218 million. The segment reported operating profit of $231 million in the prior-year quarter.

DE Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 10.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.8% growth.

A Look at Deere’s Peer Performances

Lindsay Corporation LNN delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 99 cents in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The bottom line dipped 15% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04.

Lindsay generated revenues of $154 million, down 0.9% from $155 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $151 million.

AGCO Corp. AGCO delivered an adjusted EPS of $1.35 in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the prior-year quarter’s 68 cents. The reported figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.

AGCO’s revenues decreased 4.7% year over year to $2.47 billion in the September-end quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.48 billion.

CNH Industrial CNH reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 8 cents, which declined from 24 cents in the prior-year quarter. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents.

In the third quarter, CNH Industrial’s revenues declined nearly 5% from the year-ago level to $4.4 billion but topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.3 billion.

