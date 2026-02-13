Deere (DE) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Deere (DE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.92 per share, indicating a decline of 39.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $7.6 billion, representing an increase of 11.7% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Deere metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales and Revenues- Production & precision ag net sales' to come in at $3.05 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Net sales' reaching $7.58 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales and Revenues- Small ag & turf net sales' of $2.16 billion. The estimate points to a change of +23.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales and Revenues- Other revenues' will reach $223.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services revenues' stands at $1.38 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Total' should come in at $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Other Income' will likely reach $118.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Finance and Interest Income' at $1.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales and Revenues- Net sales' to reach $7.55 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Finance and interest income' will reach $109.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Other income' will reach $196.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales and Revenues- Other income' should arrive at $235.38 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, Deere shares have recorded returns of +16.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

