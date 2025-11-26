Markets
DE

Deere & Company Issues FY26 Guidance

November 26, 2025 — 06:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Deere & Company (DE) said it expects fiscal 2026 net income attributable to Deere & Company to be in a range of $4.00 billion to $4.75 billion. Net operating cash flow is projected in a range of $4.0 billion to $5.0 billion.

"Looking ahead, we believe 2026 will mark the bottom of the large ag cycle. While ongoing margin pressures from tariffs and persistent challenges in the large ag sector remain, our commitment to inventory management and cost control, coupled with expected growth in small agriculture & turf and construction & forestry, positions us to effectively manage the business and seize emerging opportunities as market conditions begin to recover," said John May, CEO of John Deere.

Deere & Company reported net income of $1.065 billion for the fourth quarter or $3.93 per share, compared with net income of $1.245 billion, or $4.55 per share, a year ago. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Fourth quarter worldwide net sales and revenues increased 11%, to $12.394 billion. Net sales were $10.579 billion for the quarter, compared with $9.275 billion, prior year.

Shares of Deere & Company are down 5% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.