Deere & Company Increases FY26 Net Income Guidance Range

(RTTNews) - Deere & Company (DE) now projects net income attributable to company for fiscal 2026 to be in a range of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion. The company said its sustained investment in research and development throughout the cycle is yielding measurable results as it moves toward launching a wide range of innovative products and solutions across all business segments.

For the first quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $656 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $869 million, or $3.19 per share, last year. Revenue rose 13.0% to $9.611 billion from $8.508 billion last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Deere & Company shares are up 3.88 percent to $616.06.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.