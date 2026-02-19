Deere & Company Increases FY26 Net Income Guidance Range

Markets
(RTTNews) - Deere & Company (DE) now projects net income attributable to company for fiscal 2026 to be in a range of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion. The company said its sustained investment in research and development throughout the cycle is yielding measurable results as it moves toward launching a wide range of innovative products and solutions across all business segments.

For the first quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $656 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $869 million, or $3.19 per share, last year. Revenue rose 13.0% to $9.611 billion from $8.508 billion last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Deere & Company shares are up 3.88 percent to $616.06.

