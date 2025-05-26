Deere Boosts Farm Technology Offerings With Sentera Acquisition

Deere & Company DE announced that it acquired a provider of remote imagery solutions for agriculture, Sentera. This move will advance Deere’s technology offerings and support more farmers.

Deere’s Sentera Deal to Boost Offerings

Deere plans on integrating Sentera's innovative imagery capabilities with its Operations Center portfolio offerings. This will help farmers generate data-driven decisions that boost farm profitability, efficiency and sustainability. Using Sentera’s cameras and Deere’s Operations Center technology together, farmers will be able to seamlessly gather and integrate agronomic data, understand real-time conditions, and turn insights into actionable decisions.



Sentera's cameras are designed to work with major drone systems. The camera's capabilities, along with FieldAgent software tools, enable farmers and agronomists to determine plant-level health and identify stressors. The sprayers with individual nozzle control can also get SMARTSCRIPT Weeds — a customized herbicide prescription.



Sentera-equipped drones fly over fields, generating high-resolution images that are analyzed by FieldAgent to identify weeds and create targeted prescriptions. These prescriptions are sent wirelessly to sprayers through the Deere Operations Center. This will help minimize waste.



Under the terms of the deal, Sentera will continue to provide cameras to drone manufacturers and agricultural users, while the Deere Operations Center will remain open to other drone imagery solutions, ensuring customer choice.

DE Focuses on Expanding Product Offerings

Deere remains well-poised for growth over the long term, backed by steady investments in new products and geographies. The company will benefit from a concerted focus on launching products with advanced technologies and features, which provide it a competitive edge. These investments will aid its customers achieve improved profitability, productivity and sustainability through the effective use of technology.



It remains focused on revolutionizing agriculture with technology in an effort to make farming automated, easy to use and more precise across the production process.



The company is set to invest $20 billion in the United States over the next decade, and investment will fuel the development of products, cutting-edge technologies and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Deere’s Share Price Performance

The company’s shares have gained 38.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 32.3% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DE’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Deere currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Life360, Inc. LIF, IHI Corporation IHICY and Federal Signal Corporation FSS. LIF and IHICY sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and FSS has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Life360 delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 415%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIF’s 2025 earnings is pinned at 24 cents per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 500%. Life360’s shares have upsurged 125% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IHI Corp’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.26 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. IHICY shares have skyrocketed 272% in a year.



Federal Signal delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSS’ 2025 earnings is pinned at $3.83 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 14.6%. The company’s shares have gained 10% in a year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IHI CORP (IHICY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Life360, Inc. (LIF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.