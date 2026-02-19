Markets
Deere And Co Reports Decline In Q1 Profit

February 19, 2026 — 06:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - Deere And Co (DE) reported earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $656 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $869 million, or $3.19 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $9.611 billion from $8.508 billion last year.

Deere And Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $656 Mln. vs. $869 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.42 vs. $3.19 last year. -Revenue: $9.611 Bln vs. $8.508 Bln last year.

