Deere And Co Q2 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Deere And Co (DE) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.10 billion, or $6.81 per share. This compares with $1.79 billion, or $5.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $13.37 billion from $12.06 billion last year.

Deere And Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.10 Bln. vs. $1.79 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.81 vs. $5.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.71 -Revenue (Q2): $13.37 Bln vs. $12.06 Bln last year.

