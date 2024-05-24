News & Insights

DeepMarkit Explores AI Integration and Market Expansion

May 24, 2024

DeepMarkit (TSE:MKT) has released an update.

DeepMarkit Corp. is actively managing its MintCarbon.io platform, which allows for the creation of NFTs representing voluntary carbon offsets, offering users improved liquidity and transaction value on decentralized exchanges. Amidst recovering market sentiments, the company is exploring further investments to enhance the platform’s capabilities. Additionally, DeepMarkit is evaluating potential acquisitions and partnerships in AI technologies through its subsidiary DeepMarkit AI, aiming to integrate these advancements with MintCarbon.io and expand into the burgeoning AI sector.

