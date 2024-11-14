News & Insights

Deep Yellow Limited Issues 2024 Sustainability Report

November 14, 2024 — 12:49 am EST

Deep Yellow Limited (AU:DYL) has released an update.

Deep Yellow Limited has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, marking its fifth such report and the second aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative standards. This report establishes a reliable baseline as the company advances towards development and production, highlighting its growth in scale and complexity. Additionally, a Corporate Social Responsibility report detailing social projects in Namibia is also available.

