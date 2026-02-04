Deep Yellow (DYLLF) Price Target Increased by 16.15% to 1.53

The average one-year price target for Deep Yellow (OTCPK:DYLLF) has been revised to $1.53 / share. This is an increase of 16.15% from the prior estimate of $1.32 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.31 to a high of $1.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.42% from the latest reported closing price of $1.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deep Yellow. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 18.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DYLLF is 0.41%, an increase of 14.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.88% to 226,469K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 73,959K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,589K shares , representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYLLF by 8.39% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 48,978K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,592K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYLLF by 15.02% over the last quarter.

NLR - VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF holds 40,975K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,426K shares , representing an increase of 45.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYLLF by 74.01% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,996K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,157K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYLLF by 20.28% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 12,892K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,170K shares , representing a decrease of 48.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYLLF by 25.11% over the last quarter.

