Deep Track Issues Statement On Dynavax Technologies' Rejection Of Settlement Offer

(RTTNews) - Deep Track Capital, LP, a shareholder of Dynavax Technologies (DVAX), commented on the company's disclosure that the Board of Directors has rejected a settlement proposal in connection with its nomination of four candidates for election to the Board. Deep Track Capital said the need for urgent change is clear.

Deep Track stated: "We have consistently tried to work with Dynavax to find a mutually agreeable path forward that would be in the best interests of all shareholders. Our recent three-part proposal to the company was designed to ensure that a shareholder representative would be in the boardroom and to avoid a costly and distracting proxy contest."

