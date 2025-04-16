Markets
DVAX

Deep Track Issues Statement On Dynavax Technologies' Rejection Of Settlement Offer

April 16, 2025 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Deep Track Capital, LP, a shareholder of Dynavax Technologies (DVAX), commented on the company's disclosure that the Board of Directors has rejected a settlement proposal in connection with its nomination of four candidates for election to the Board. Deep Track Capital said the need for urgent change is clear.

Deep Track stated: "We have consistently tried to work with Dynavax to find a mutually agreeable path forward that would be in the best interests of all shareholders. Our recent three-part proposal to the company was designed to ensure that a shareholder representative would be in the boardroom and to avoid a costly and distracting proxy contest."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DVAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.