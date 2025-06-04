Deep Dive Into XP Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated XP (NASDAQ:XP), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $20.75, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Observing a 25.76% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $16.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of XP among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tito Labarta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $23.00 $17.00 Tito Labarta Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $17.00 $15.00 Mario Pierry B of A Securities Raises Neutral $19.00 $16.00 Jorge Kuri Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $24.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to XP. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to XP. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of XP compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of XP compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for XP's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of XP's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About XP

XP Inc is a Cayman Island-based technology-driven financial services platform. It is a provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. The company evaluates its business through a single segment such as monitoring operations, making decisions on fund allocation, and evaluating the performance. It generates revenue through the Brokerage commission.

A Deep Dive into XP's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining XP's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.61% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: XP's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 74.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): XP's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: XP's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.75. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

