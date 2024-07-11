Deep Dive Into Waste Management Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Waste Management (NYSE:WM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $226.5, a high estimate of $241.00, and a low estimate of $212.00. Marking an increase of 4.86%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $216.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Waste Management. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $235.00 $240.00 Faiza Alwy Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $241.00 - David Manthey Baird Raises Neutral $222.00 $214.00 Kevin Chiang CIBC Raises Neutral $220.00 $207.00 James Schumm TD Cowen Raises Buy $235.00 $220.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $212.00 $207.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $228.00 $221.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Outperform $229.00 $219.00 Jeffrey Goldstein Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $214.00 $202.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $240.00 $220.00 Michael Hoffman Stifel Raises Buy $227.00 $215.00 Walter Spracklin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $215.00 $211.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Waste Management. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Waste Management compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Waste Management's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Waste Management's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Waste Management analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Waste Management

WM ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating 263 active landfills and about 332 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

Waste Management: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Waste Management's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Waste Management's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.72%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waste Management's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.13%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waste Management's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.16% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, Waste Management faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 JP Morgan Reinstates Neutral Oct 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jul 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for WM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.