Deep Dive Into Visa Stock: Analyst Perspectives (21 Ratings)

21 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Visa (NYSE:V) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 15 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 9 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $379.57, a high estimate of $410.00, and a low estimate of $331.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.24% from the previous average price target of $347.48.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Visa's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $410.00 $395.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $396.00 $361.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $383.00 $368.00 Andrew Schmidt Citigroup Raises Buy $393.00 $354.00 Rayna Kumar UBS Raises Buy $400.00 $350.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $375.00 $340.00 Matthew O'Neill Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $384.00 $346.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $390.00 $375.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $400.00 $360.00 John Davis Raymond James Raises Outperform $393.00 $374.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $395.00 $360.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $395.00 $375.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Neutral $363.00 $331.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $368.00 $322.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Neutral $331.00 $314.00 Andrew Schmidt Citigroup Raises Buy $354.00 $326.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $360.00 $325.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $375.00 $321.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $371.00 $326.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $375.00 $339.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $360.00 $335.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Visa. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Visa compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Visa's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Visa's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Visa analyst ratings.

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Financial Insights: Visa

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Visa's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.15%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Visa's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 53.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Visa's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.56%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Visa's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.55, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for V

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for V

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.