Deep Dive Into Viper Energy Stock: Analyst Perspectives (20 Ratings)

20 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 17 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 9 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Viper Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $54.7, accompanied by a high estimate of $66.00 and a low estimate of $47.00. A 1.95% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $55.79.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Viper Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $51.00 $50.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $66.00 $65.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $50.00 $48.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $60.00 $54.00 Aaron Bilkoski TD Securities Raises Buy $58.00 $57.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $51.00 $49.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Outperform $55.00 $54.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $57.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $54.00 $52.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $53.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $61.00 $62.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $54.00 $56.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $49.00 - Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $47.00 $49.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Lowers Buy $53.00 $60.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $57.00 $60.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $62.00 $63.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $52.00 $58.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $56.00 $62.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $48.00 $51.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Viper Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Viper Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Viper Energy compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Viper Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Viper Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Viper Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Viper Energy analyst ratings.

Get to Know Viper Energy Better

Viper Energy Inc is focused on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is known to have a number of zones of oil and natural gas-bearing rock throughout.

A Deep Dive into Viper Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Viper Energy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Viper Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 30.61%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viper Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.44%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viper Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.33%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Viper Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VNOM

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Jul 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for VNOM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.