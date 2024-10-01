Deep Dive Into Twist Bioscience Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Twist Bioscience, revealing an average target of $49.4, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.78% from the previous average price target of $45.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Twist Bioscience by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $56.00 $52.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $55.00 $60.00 Tycho Peterson JP Morgan Raises Underweight $35.00 $28.00 Catherine Ramsey Baird Raises Outperform $46.00 $40.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $55.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Twist Bioscience. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Twist Bioscience compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Twist Bioscience's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Twist Bioscience's Background

Twist Bioscience Corp is a synthetic biology company. It develops a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The company's DNA synthesis platform utilizes a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process that synthesizes DNA on silicon instead of on traditional well-plastic plates to enable the production of high-quality synthetic DNA faster and affordable as well as overcomes inefficiencies and powers cost-effective, rapid high-throughput synthesis, enabling researchers to rapidly realize opportunities ahead. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Twist Bioscience: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Twist Bioscience's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.81% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Twist Bioscience's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -105.04%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Twist Bioscience's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -16.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Twist Bioscience's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, Twist Bioscience adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

