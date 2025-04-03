Deep Dive Into Sunoco Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $64.25, with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $61.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.63% increase from the previous average price target of $62.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sunoco by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Raises Outperform $68.00 $66.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $61.00 $62.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $62.00 $59.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Raises Outperform $66.00 $61.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sunoco. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sunoco. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sunoco compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sunoco compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sunoco's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Sunoco's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sunoco analyst ratings.

Discovering Sunoco: A Closer Look

Sunoco LP is engaged in the distribution of motor fuels to independent dealers, distributors, and other commercial customers as well as the distribution of motor fuels to end-use customers at retail sites operated by commission agents. It is a growth-oriented master limited partnership (MLP) that operates as a wholesale and retail fuel distributor in the United States. The firm operates through the Fuel Distribution; Pipeline Systems; and Terminals segments. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Fuel Distribution segment. It distributes motor fuel to convenience stores, dealers, and commercial customers in various states. The operating convenience stores are under the APlus, Stripes, Aloha Island Mart, and Tigermarket brands.

Key Indicators: Sunoco's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Sunoco's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.59%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Sunoco's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sunoco's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.5%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sunoco's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.72%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sunoco's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.97. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SUN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SUN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.