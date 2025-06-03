Deep Dive Into SPS Commerce Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Ratings for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for SPS Commerce, revealing an average target of $184.8, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $159.00. A decline of 9.74% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive SPS Commerce. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $170.00 - Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Neutral $159.00 $154.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $175.00 $245.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SPS Commerce. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SPS Commerce. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SPS Commerce compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SPS Commerce compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SPS Commerce's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of SPS Commerce's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management services for retailers, grocers, distributors, suppliers, and logistics firms to increase supply chain performance, optimize inventory levels and sell-through, reduce operational costs, improve order visibility, and satisfy consumer demands for a seamless omnichannel experience. Its solutions are delivered through the SPS Commerce platform and provide integrations and retail performance analytics to its customers. Its products are; Fulfillment, Analytics, and Other products like Assortment and Community also it provides one-time services such as professional services and testing and certification. The group derives revenue from subscription-based recurring revenue services.

Financial Milestones: SPS Commerce's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: SPS Commerce's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 21.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SPS Commerce's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.23% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): SPS Commerce's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.5%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SPS Commerce's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, SPS Commerce adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

