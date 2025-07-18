Deep Dive Into SiTime Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 0 3 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 2 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $173.0, with a high estimate of $230.00 and a low estimate of $110.00. Marking an increase of 6.13%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $163.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of SiTime among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $230.00 $210.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Underweight $180.00 $135.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Underweight $135.00 $110.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $210.00 $180.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Underweight $110.00 $180.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SiTime. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SiTime. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SiTime compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SiTime compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for SiTime's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into SiTime's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering SiTime: A Closer Look

SiTime Corp is a provider of silicon timing systems solutions. The company designs develops and sell silicon timing systems solutions for different industries including automotive, infrastructure, aerospace-defense, consumer, internet of things, consumer and industrials. Its product offerings include Stratum 3E DCOCXOs, Programmable OCXOs, MHz Oscillators, 32.768 kHz Oscillators, Embedded Resonators, Precision MHz Super-TCXOs, and Ruggedized Oscillators. It sells its products around Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and other regions and generates the majority of its revenue from Taiwan.

Key Indicators: SiTime's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, SiTime showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 82.65% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SiTime's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -39.59%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SiTime's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.72%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SiTime's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

