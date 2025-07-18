Deep Dive Into Simon Property Group Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Ratings for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $180.75, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $159.00. A 0.73% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $182.08.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Simon Property Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Destiny Hance Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $225.00 - Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $170.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $163.00 $159.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $169.00 $182.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $200.00 $205.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $180.00 $192.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $180.00 $168.50 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $159.00 $186.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Simon Property Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Simon Property Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Simon Property Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Simon Property Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Simon Property Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Simon Property Group's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Simon Property Group analyst ratings.

Delving into Simon Property Group's Background

Simon Property Group is the largest retail real estate investment trust in the United States. Its portfolio includes an interest in 232 properties: 134 traditional malls, 73 premium outlets, 14 Mills centers (a combination of a traditional mall, outlet center, and big-box retailers), six lifestyle centers, and five other retail properties. Simon's portfolio averaged $733 in sales per square foot over the trailing 12 months. The company also owns a 22% interest in Klépierre, a European retail company with investments in shopping centers in 14 countries, and joint-venture interests in 33 premium outlets across 11 countries.

Key Indicators: Simon Property Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Simon Property Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.11%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Simon Property Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 28.09%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Simon Property Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 9.85, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SPG

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage On Buy Jul 2025 Barclays Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight Jun 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for SPG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.