Deep Dive Into SentinelOne Stock: Analyst Perspectives (29 Ratings)

In the last three months, 29 analysts have published ratings on SentinelOne (NYSE:S), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 13 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 6 11 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $29.0, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.62% from the previous average price target of $25.98.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of SentinelOne by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $32.00 $25.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $30.00 $29.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $25.00 $23.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $28.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $32.00 $25.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $25.00 $25.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $28.00 $22.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Neutral $25.00 $20.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $30.00 $27.00 Gray Powell BTIG Raises Buy $30.00 $28.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $23.00 $18.50 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $26.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $33.00 $33.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $25.00 $18.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $30.00 $29.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Buy $30.00 $25.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $29.00 $27.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Outperform $32.00 $37.00 Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Raises Outperform $30.00 $20.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $29.00 $25.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00 Alex Henderson Needham Raises Buy $29.00 $25.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $27.00 $25.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $22.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $29.00 $19.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $27.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SentinelOne. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SentinelOne compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SentinelOne's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering SentinelOne: A Closer Look

SentinelOne is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in endpoint protection. SentinelOne's primary offering is its Singularity platform that offers a single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The California-based firm was founded in 2013 and went public in 2021.

Financial Milestones: SentinelOne's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SentinelOne's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 33.14% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SentinelOne's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.78%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SentinelOne's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SentinelOne's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.97%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, SentinelOne adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

