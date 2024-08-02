Deep Dive Into Rocket Companies Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $12.88, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 14.49% increase from the previous average price target of $11.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Rocket Companies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay McCanless Wedbush Raises Neutral $15.00 $13.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Underweight $10.00 $9.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Underweight $13.50 $11.00 Brad Capuzzi Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rocket Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Rocket Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Rocket Companies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Rocket Companies's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Rocket Companies analyst ratings.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a financial services company that was originally founded as Rock Financial in 1985 and is currently based in Detroit. Rocket Companies offers a wide array of services and products but is best known for its Rocket Mortgage business. The company's mortgage lending operations are split between its direct-to-consumer lending, which sees borrowers accessing the company's lending arm directly through either its mobile app or website, and its partner network where mortgage brokers and other firms use Rocket's origination process to offer loans to their customers. The company has rapidly gained market share in recent years and is now the largest mortgage originator in the U.S. as well as the servicer for more than 2 million loans.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Rocket Companies

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Rocket Companies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 114.32% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Rocket Companies's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Rocket Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 9.83, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RKT

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Citigroup Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for RKT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.